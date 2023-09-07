Vietnam to sign inter-government rice pact with Philippines
Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-09-2023 12:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 12:23 IST
Vietnam on Thursday said it will soon sign an inter-government agreement with the Philippines on rice trade.
Vietnam was the world's third-largest rice exporter last year after India and Thailand, and the Philippines is its largest buyer.
