Kerala Police identify suspect in Minor Rape case in Ernakulum

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 13:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 13:12 IST
Aluva Rural SP Vivek Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the brutal rape of the minor girl who was kidnapped from her home on Thursday morning and raped in Aluva municipality, SP Vivek Kumar said that the victim was stable. The accused was identified and was a local person, he said. SP Vivek Kumar said, "Yesterday at around 2 AM, one witness saw the victim coming along with one suspect. He alerted the police and the police came to the spot. Before that, the local residents had taken the victims to the hospital...The suspect has been identified by the victim. We are looking for the suspect and as soon as possible we will arrest the accused and carry on the investigation...Search is going on...The accused is from the state (Kerala)...Currently, she (victim) is stable..."

The daughter of a migrant worker who was sleeping with her parents at Chathampuram in Ward 19 of Keezhmad Panchayat, Aluva, went missing at 12.30 Wednesday midnight. Those who went to investigate found her in a bleeding state in a nearby field. The locals immediately informed the police. The seriously injured child was shifted to Kalamassery Medical College. The child is now out of danger. The girl is studying in 4th standard at a private school in Aluva. CCTV Visuals of the accused have been obtained, Aluva police stated.

The child was found after a search conducted by the local residents who also saw the accused kidnapping the child. When the locals returned home with the child, the family came to know that the child was missing. The child's family has been living in Edapparum and surviving on miscellaneous jobs for the last ten years. This is the second incident of rape that has been reported from Aluva in the last three months. The city was shocked when the rape and murder of a five-year-old child was reported in July. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police, which probed the case had submitted the charge sheet against the accused in a POCSO court on September 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

