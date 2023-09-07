Left Menu

Jakson Green order book reaches Rs 5,000 cr within a year of inception

Energy transition platform Jakson Green on Thursday said it has achieved an order book of Rs 5,000 crore renewable order book within a year of its inception. Jakson Green, a new energy transition platform backed by India-based infrastructure and renewables conglomerate, Jakson Group, proudly announces its monumental achievement of amassing a renewable EPC order book of around Rs 5,000 crore within a year of inception, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:40 IST
Jakson Green order book reaches Rs 5,000 cr within a year of inception
  • Country:
  • India

Energy transition platform Jakson Green on Thursday said it has achieved an order book of Rs 5,000 crore renewable order book within a year of its inception. ''Jakson Green, a new energy transition platform backed by India-based infrastructure and renewables conglomerate, Jakson Group, proudly announces its monumental achievement of amassing a renewable EPC order book of around Rs 5,000 crore within a year of inception,'' the company said in a statement. This extraordinary feat was recognised through a series of recent order victories in India, GCC, West Africa and CIS region, marking an unprecedented milestone in a remarkably short timeframe, it added. The company's ascent to this substantial order book has been driven by its success in securing pivotal utility-scale renewable EPC projects in West Africa, GCC and CIS countries, alongside a substantial array of renewable EPC contracts in India.

Jakson Green recently inked significant deals with leading renewable energy developers to construct large solar power projects in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Among these projects, the company is also poised to deliver over 125 MWh single-site utility-scale battery energy storage solutions as a part of its turnkey EPC offerings, complementing its flagship renewable projects.

Within a relatively brief span, Jakson Green has etched an indelible mark within the renewable energy landscape, boasting an impressive portfolio that includes approximately 600 MW of projects across Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in India, and over 420 MW of projects in GCC, West Africa and CIS Countries.

Jakson Green MD and CEO Bikesh Ogra said, ''This trust is vividly evident in our impressive global order book, which now touches the Rs 5,000 crore mark''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023