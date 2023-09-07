J-K: Fire breaks out at Government Circuit House in Srinagar
A fire broke out in Srinagar at the Government Circuit House on Thursday morning,
A fire broke out at the Government Circuit House, Hospitality and Protocol Department in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Thursday morning. On receiving the information, fire tenders reached the spot at Church Lane, and efforts to douse the fire are underway.
The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
