UN chief hails SE Asia for vital role ‘building bridges of understanding’
UN News | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:41 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:41 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- States
- Joko Widodo
- a Great Fracture
- Southeast Asia
- ASEAN States
- Aung
- Bangladesh
- Paris Agreement
- Community Vision
- António Guterres
- Lufty Ferdiansyah
- Indonesia-02.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
- Indonesia
- Jakarta
- United Nations Summit
- Rohingya
- Myanmar
- ASEAN
- Sustainable Development Goals
- Guterres
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At BRICS Summit, Guterres global unity call in face of ‘existential’ challenges
UN's Guterres: today's global governance structures reflect yesterday's world
Fragmentation inevitable if global institutions do not reform: UN Secretary-General Guterres
Guterres calls for peaceful resolution of election disputes in Zimbabwe
Strong call for reform of global financial institutions, climate action: UN chief Guterres, as he heads to G20 Summit in New Delhi