G20: Delhi Police heightens security near Yamuna, boats used for patrolling

In view of the security concerns regarding the G20 Summit in the national capital, Delhi Police has heightened the security along the Yamuna River too. Delhi Police personnel are patrolling in Yamuna River through boats, because Delhi Police fears that some mischievous element may enter New Delhi area through Yamuna and disrupt the G20 program, officials said.

According to a senior officer of Delhi Police, Yamuna passes through New Delhi area which is close to Bharat Mandapam (Venue for G20 event), hence mischievous elements could try to enter New Delhi area through Yamuna also. Patrolling is being done to ensure security, Delhi Police personnel using the boats to keep an eye on every activity happening along the Yamuna. Delhi Traffic Police also introduced a G20 virtual help desk for real time traffic updates to help people during the summit.

"Delhi Traffic Police has introduced its G-20 Virtual Help Desk for the real time traffic updates during G20 Summit and suggesting routes for commuting from/to Airport, Railway Stations, ISBTs, Metro etc. The same can be accessed by clicking on the link- https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/dtpg20info," Delhi Traffic Police posted on X. Meanwhile, India's elite National Security Guard's four-legged K9 sniffer dog squad members with the force's bomb disposal units are part of intensified security arrangements among other security establishments deployed at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, where G20 delegates are scheduled to visit during the Summit beginning from Saturday.

Zenon, Ming, Zone, Zozo and Zinger are among six NSG dog squad members with their handlers as well as bomb disposal units kept on checking inside and outside the periphery of Rajghat from the beginning of the day till late night on different occasions to ensure safe and secure event. These specially trained security members of NSG's dog squad are among their other colleagues who are also strategically deployed at India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) and the Pusa campus-- other venues where the Summit and related events are scheduled.

Security checks were carried out at Raj Ghat on Thursday morning. Security personnel along with sniffer dogs conducted security checks near the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. During the two-day summit, several dignitaries are scheduled to visit Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to be held from September 9-10. The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations. (ANI)

