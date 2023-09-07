Left Menu

CJI DY Chandrachud meets his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon, signs MoU on judicial cooperation

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud met his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon, during his official visit to the Asian country on Thursday.  

ANI | Updated: 07-09-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 21:48 IST
CJI DY Chandrachud meets his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon, signs MoU on judicial cooperation
CJI DY Chandrachud meets his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud met his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon, during his official visit to the Asian country on Thursday. They witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Singapore in the field of judicial cooperation.

Justice DY Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India in November last year, after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Moreover, Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon, who is also an Indian origin, visited the country in February this year.

The Chief Justice of Singapore delivered a lecture on "The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World" to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Supreme Court of India and said that it is the "busiest court" in the world due to caseloads. On November 6, 2012, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon was named Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Singapore. He is Singapore's first Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Menon earned a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) in 1986 from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Laws in 1991 from Harvard Law School. In 1987, he was admitted as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore, and in 1992, as an attorney and counsellor-at-law in New York, according to Singapore Government Agency Website, Singapore Courts, The Judiciary.

He was a Supreme Court Judicial Commissioner from 2006 to 2007. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Counsel and was appointed the 6th Attorney-General of Singapore in 2010, a position he resigned from shortly before his nomination as a Judge of Appeal in 2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023