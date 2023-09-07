Odisha: One nabbed, 2.46 kg gold seized from Bhubaneshwar house

One person was arrested and over 2.46 kg of foreign-marked gold in the form of gold biscuits and bars were seized from a house at Bhubaneshwar here, according to an official statement. Based on inputs, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team raided the house, DRI said in a statement on Thursday.

“Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out the search of a premises at Bhubaneshwar. During the proceedings, 2.465 kg of foreign marked gold in the form of gold biscuits and Ten Tola bars were recovered,” read the statement. “Accordingly, the gold has been seized and one person arrested in terms of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” it said.

The arrested person has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigations in this matter are underway, the statement added. (ANI)

