DUSU elections: Last date of filing of nomination extended till Sep 14

The University of Delhi has extended the last date for filing nominations for the students' union elections by two days. Students interested to file their nominations in the Delhi University (DU) election, 2023 for the post of office bearer in the students' union and members of the central council can now file their nomination till September 14, a notification issued by the University's Registrar stated.

The DUSU elections will be conducted on September 22, 2023, and the timing of voting for day classes is 8.30 am to 1 pm while the voting for the evening classes will begin at 3 pm and end at 7.30 pm. The counting of votes date, time, and venue will be announced later. The last date for receipt of nomination papers alongwith demand draft of Rs 500 and affidavit has been kept till September 14 till 3.00 PM. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held till 3:15PM and the publication of list of duly nominated candidates till 6.00 PM, the notification read.

The last date of withdrawal of nominations has been fixed as September 15 till 12.00 Noon. The final list of candidates will be published on September 15, it stated. Earlier last week, the University of Delhi organised a meeting of the advisory committee for the conduct of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) for the year 2023-24.

According to the university, it was decided that a special committee would be constituted consisting of four teams for surveying and preventing defacement of public property especially around the campus area and around the colleges throughout Delhi. This committee would work jointly with the Proctor's office and the DUSU 2023 Election Committee on a daily basis till the completion of the election process. DU stated that the candidates of all the student groups will have to adhere to the various rules related to elections.

The university in a statement said, "Colleges were advised to enhance their security arrangements by deploying them, especially during the night time. They may also contact the area Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or area SHO in this regard. They can also inform the Proctor's office." "Media- Electronic and print – is requested to give optimum space to spread the awareness for prevention of any kind of defacement and violation of the rules, they stated. (ANI)

