Lalu Yadav, Tej Pratap offers prayer at Banke Bihari Temple in Patna on Janmashtami

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav offered prayers at the temple near Raj Bhavan in Patna on the occasion of Janmashtami. Lalu Yadav was accompanied by his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who is the Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change of Bihar, and priests of the temple. The RJD chief touched the statues of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati at the temple and sought blessing from Lord Krishna.

Taking to X, Tej Pratap posted a few pictures of their visit. "Today, on September 23, Janmashtami was organised at Shri Banke Bihari Shiv Temple, where our father Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav also reached and offered prayers," he wrote. Tej Pratap Yadav was seen in a traditional outfit with a tilak on his forehead. https://twitter.com/TejYadav14/status/1699814488071983306

On Thursday evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to the ISKCON temple in Delhi and offered prayer on Janmashtami. Shah also attended a special arati puja at the temple and took blessings from the temple priests. "Worshipped at the ISKCON temple in Delhi on the birth anniversary of Shri Krishna. Drenched in devotion and enthusiasm, this festival of Janmashtami fills the heart with joy and devotion. May Lord Shri Krishna shower his blessings on everyone. Jai Shree Krishna," read a post shared on 'X' from the official handle of Amit Shah.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended Janmashtami celebrations in the New Delhi constituency on Thursday night. Across India, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great excitement. Janmashtami is considered one of the holiest festivals, as it is believed that Lord Krishna was born on this day. Devotees across the nation offer prayers and seek blessings from their elders on this day. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September, as per the Western calendar. Devotees also observe a fast, wear ethnic outfits, and decorate temples and houses to celebrate the festival. (ANI)

