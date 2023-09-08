Russian strike kills one, injures nine in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih - governor
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2023
A Russian missile attack killed one person and wounded nine others on Friday morning in the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, the regional governor said.
Oleh Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app that the missile hit an administrative building.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
