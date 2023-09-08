Left Menu

Sindisiwe Chikunga to open N4 Montrose Interchange in Mpumalanga

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:56 IST
Sindisiwe Chikunga to open N4 Montrose Interchange in Mpumalanga
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Minister of Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga will officially open the multi-million rand N4 Montrose Interchange in Mpumalanga on Friday.

“Construction of the Montrose Interchange is now completed and temporarily being used by traffic to service the entire community traversing through between Middleburg and Mbombela as well as the cross-border traffic leading to the neighbouring state, Mozambique through the Maputo Port of Entry,” the Department of Transport said on Thursday.

The department, through the South African National Roads Agency Limited (SANRAL) and the Trans African Concessions (TRAC), completed the upgrading of the N4/Montrose/Schoemanskloof Interchange in August 2023 as part of the Maputo Corridor Development initiative.

“Work on the interchange included the construction of four new interchange ramps and the widening of the existing two-lane Crocodile Bridge from two to five lanes.

“Two new arch bridges supported by adjacent rock cut faces have also been constructed to cross the existing Elands Valley section to accommodate two new ramps with Five 25-m-high masts illuminated at the interchange, increasing visibility and road safety,” the department said.

The interchange has already created over 350 jobs and provided subcontracting opportunities for at least ten local companies.

Chikunga will officially open this key economic corridor interchange joined by Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, the SANRAL Board of Directors, CEOs of Transport Department roads entities, TRAC CEO, traditional leadership and community members in the Mpumalanga province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023