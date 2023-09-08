Over USD 1.8 billion in assets recovered  from economic offenders and fugitives: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh has announced the recovery of over USD 1.8 billion worth of assets from economic offenders and fugitives in the last four years. This achievement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Economic Offenders Act, complemented by the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which has led to the attachment of assets worth more than USD 12 billion since 2014, read the Ministry of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions press release.

Singh made this announcement during his inaugural address at the first-ever 'International Day of Police Cooperation' event on Thursday, where he also conferred Indian Police Medals to distinguished Central Bureau of Investigation officers at the CBI Headquarters in Delhi, according to the release. The Minister highlighted a significant increase in the extradition of criminals and fugitives in recent years, especially after India hosted the 90th Interpol General Assembly in October 2022.

He noted that, so far this year, 19 criminals and fugitives have returned to India, a substantial rise compared to an average of 10 per year in previous years, with 27 returning in 2022 and 18 in 2021. Singh attributed this increase in the return of criminals and fugitives to enhanced cooperation in policing between India and other countries, a result of the 90th Interpol General Assembly hosted in Delhi, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, read the press release.

Speaking about the enactment of the Economic Offenders Act in 2018, Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised the Modi Government's commitment to aggressively pursuing economic offenders and highlighted the successful recovery and attachment of substantial assets from economic offenders and money launderers, rerad the release. Moreover, Singh noted the providential coincidence that the G20 Summit was set to take place, highlighting the discussions in the Anti-Corruption Working Group Meets in Gurugram, Rishikesh, and Kolkata.

These discussions have been instrumental in areas like law enforcement cooperation through information sharing, strengthening asset recovery mechanisms, and enhancing the integrity and effectiveness of anti-corruption authorities, read the release. Singh also pointed out that Prime Minister Modi had presented a nine-point agenda for action against Fugitive Economic Offenders and Asset Recovery at the G-20 Summit in 2018, and these steps are now being implemented by the working group.

The Minister celebrated the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution designating September 7th as the International Day of Police Cooperation, starting in 2023. This day coincides with the creation of INTERPOL's predecessor, the International Criminal Police Commission (ICPC), in 1923, read the release.

Singh highlighted the importance of women in policing, which is the special theme of the inaugural International Day of Police Cooperation. INTERPOL, which is observing its Centenary year in 2023, is the world's largest police organization with 195 member countries, read the release.

Reflecting on the history of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Jitendra Singh noted its transformation from its establishment in 1941 as the Special Police Establishment to a full-fledged anti-corruption body in 1963. He acknowledged CBI's Diamond Jubilee Year in 2023 and its evolution into India's premier investigation and anti-corruption agency.

The Minister praised CBI's professionalism and integrity, which have earned the trust of the public, executive, judiciary, legislature, and the common man, read the release. He commended CBI's specialised units that handle investigations in areas like online child sexual abuse and exploitation, trafficking in human beings, drugs, wildlife, cultural properties, and crimes in the digital space, read the release.

In conclusion, Jitendra Singh emphasised the importance of stronger international police cooperation in addressing the challenges of fighting crime and security in the 21st century. He presented police medals to CBI officers and extended his best wishes to the CBI and its officers for their continued efforts in maintaining law and order. (ANI)

