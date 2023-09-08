Left Menu

CM congratulates people as two Himachal towns bag top spots in clean air survey

This forward-thinking initiative aims not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to boost the income of individuals involved in the transportation sector, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 08-09-2023 19:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 19:42 IST
CM congratulates people as two Himachal towns bag top spots in clean air survey
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday congratulated the people of the state after the industrial towns of Parwanoo and Kala Amb secured top positions in the central government's clean air survey.

According to the ''Swachh Vayu Survekshan'' conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Parwanoo was ranked first among the towns with less than 3 lakh population followed by Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh and Angul in Odisha.

The survey ranks cities based on the execution of activities approved under the city action plan and air quality in 131 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sukhu said the ranks were achieved due to responsible and environmentally conscious tourism, active cooperation of local communities and coordinated, sustained efforts of government agencies.

He said the state government is committed to achieving sustainable development while maintaining a delicate balance with the environment.

For the ''Swachh Vayu Survekshan'' ranking, the cities were required to do self-assessment and report implementation of activities and measures taken in respect of solid waste management, road dust management, management of construction and demolition waste, control of vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

''The state is transforming towards becoming a green state with a vision of harmonizing development and eco-consciousness. Setting ambitious targets, the state government, in collaboration with all stakeholders, aims to establish Himachal Pradesh as a green energy state by March 31, 2026,'' the chief minister said.

The commitment to this objective was vividly reflected in the state's recent budget, which prioritizes green energy initiatives, he said and added that Himachal Pradesh is steadfastly reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, promoting the use of e-vehicles, and championing the production of green hydrogen.

Sukhu reiterated that the state is establishing green corridors, marking the state as the first in the country to take this pioneering step.

He said the state government is offering a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis within Himachal Pradesh. ''This forward-thinking initiative aims not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to boost the income of individuals involved in the transportation sector,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023