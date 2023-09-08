CM congratulates people as two Himachal towns bag top spots in clean air survey

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday congratulated the people of the state after the industrial towns of Parwanoo and Kala Amb secured top positions in the central government's clean air survey.

According to the ''Swachh Vayu Survekshan'' conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Parwanoo was ranked first among the towns with less than 3 lakh population followed by Kala Amb in Himachal Pradesh and Angul in Odisha.

The survey ranks cities based on the execution of activities approved under the city action plan and air quality in 131 cities covered under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

In a statement issued here, Chief Minister Sukhu said the ranks were achieved due to responsible and environmentally conscious tourism, active cooperation of local communities and coordinated, sustained efforts of government agencies.

He said the state government is committed to achieving sustainable development while maintaining a delicate balance with the environment.

For the ''Swachh Vayu Survekshan'' ranking, the cities were required to do self-assessment and report implementation of activities and measures taken in respect of solid waste management, road dust management, management of construction and demolition waste, control of vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

''The state is transforming towards becoming a green state with a vision of harmonizing development and eco-consciousness. Setting ambitious targets, the state government, in collaboration with all stakeholders, aims to establish Himachal Pradesh as a green energy state by March 31, 2026,'' the chief minister said.

The commitment to this objective was vividly reflected in the state's recent budget, which prioritizes green energy initiatives, he said and added that Himachal Pradesh is steadfastly reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, promoting the use of e-vehicles, and championing the production of green hydrogen.

Sukhu reiterated that the state is establishing green corridors, marking the state as the first in the country to take this pioneering step.

He said the state government is offering a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis within Himachal Pradesh. ''This forward-thinking initiative aims not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to boost the income of individuals involved in the transportation sector,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)