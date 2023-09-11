Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh: Dengue cases rise in Kanpur, number of patients crosses 200

Increase in number of dengue cases in Kanpur, number of patients cross 200.

ANI | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh: Dengue cases rise in Kanpur, number of patients crosses 200
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The surge in dengue cases continued in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur as the number of patients crossed 200 on Monday. Kanpur Chief Medical Officer Dr Alok Ranjan said, "More than 200 patients are infected with dengue. Beds have been reserved in Hallet Hospital, along with Kashiram Hospital and Ursula Hospital. A team of doctors has been formed, and investigation of dengue is being done in different areas."

"Many pathology officers have also been appointed for the investigation, and they have been formally authorized. Treatment of dengue patients is going on in different hospitals in the city", he added. The number of dengue patients is continuously increasing in Kanpur.

Earlier on Friday, in Kanpur's biggest government hospital Ursula, a dengue ward was set up and three dengue patients were admitted to it. Chief Medical Superintendent and Deputy Director of Ursula Hospital, Dr Shailendra Tiwari said, "Due to fluctuations in weather, dengue patients are continuously increasing and at present, three patients have been admitted in Ursula Hospital, two in Kashiram Hospital, one in Ghatampur and one in Sarsaul and their treatment is going on. At present all dengue patients are said to be out of danger."

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023