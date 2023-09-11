Haryana to showcase products made by self-help groups at international trade fairs

Left Menu

Hand-made products designed by Haryana womens self-help groups would be showcased in domestic and international trade fairs held in the country, the government said on Monday.Various items crafted by women of self-help groups SHG would be exhibited at the Haryana Pavilion section of the India International Trade Fair IITF 2023 scheduled from November 14 to 27 in New Delhi, an official statement said.

Hand-made products designed by Haryana women's self-help groups would be showcased in domestic and international trade fairs held in the country, the government said on Monday.

Various items crafted by women of self-help groups (SHG) would be exhibited at the Haryana Pavilion section of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 scheduled from November 14 to 27 in New Delhi, an official statement said. The government also plans to promote SHG products at other trade fairs, both domestic and international, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said while presiding over the governing body meeting of the Trade Fair Authority of Haryana (TFAH) here.

He added that the government is extending its full support to SHGs to help them market their products to a wider audience.

Kaushal said providing a platform to SHG products was a step towards the government's committment to boost the economic empowerment of women in the state.

A committee will be formed to select the items to be displayed at the IITF 2023. The IITF is one of Asia's largest trade fairs and it provides an ideal platform for showcasing SHG products, Kaushal added.

To boost the visibility of these items, a dedicated stall will be set up at the IITF 2023, which will serve as a one-stop shop for visitors to explore the diverse range of SHG products, he said.

During the meeting, the governing body also approved the TFAH proposal to participate in the 'East Himalayan Expo, Guwahati 2023' from October 1 to 5, a multi-product expo organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, the statement said.

In addition to the IITF, TFAH will also participate in the 'World Food India-2023' event from November 3 to 5 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. It will also put up a stall in the 'AAHAR International Food & Hospitality Fair-2024', slated for March 2024 in New Delhi.

