RBI approves reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as ICICI Bank MD for 3 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 19:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Private sector ICICI Bank on Monday said the RBI has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director and CEO of the private lender for three years.

The reappointment of Bakhshi will be effective from October 4, 2023, till October 3, 2026, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's shareholders have already approved the appointment of Bakhshi for three more years, it added.

