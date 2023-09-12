Left Menu

Industrial production rises 5.7 pc in July

Power output grew eight per cent in July 2023.The IIP grew by 4.8 per cent in April-July 2023 compared to 10 per cent in the same period of 2022.

Industrial production rises 5.7 pc in July
India's industrial production increased by 5.7 per cent in July, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 2.2 per cent in July 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 4.6 per cent in July 2023. Mining output rose 10.7 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew eight per cent in July 2023.

The IIP grew by 4.8 per cent in April-July 2023 compared to 10 per cent in the same period of 2022.

