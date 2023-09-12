Yogi govt announces 50 pc subsidy on establishment of dairy farm consisting of 25 cows

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana under Nand Baba Mission to improve the breed of cattle and increase milk production in the state. The scheme aims to improve the breed of cows in order to enhance milk production and raise the income of dairy farmers.

"Under the scheme, Sahiwal, Gir, Tharparkar, and Gangatiri breeds of milch cows are included. The Yogi government has estimated a cost of Rs 62.5 lakh for establishing a unit of 25 milch cows under the scheme. Therefore, the Yogi government will provide a 50 per cent subsidy on the total expenses, which amounts to a maximum of Rs 31.25 lakh to the beneficiaries." read the release. "In the first phase of the scheme, the Yogi government will provide subsidy to those beneficiaries setting up 35 units of 25 milch cows, on purchase of cows, their conservation as well as their maintenance. This subsidy will be given in three phases." stated the release.

"Additionally, in the initial phase, this scheme will be implemented in the ten divisional headquarters of the state, namely Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Meerut, Agra, and Bareilly," read the release. The benefits of the scheme will be provided in three phases. In the first phase, 25 per cent of the project cost will be provided as a subsidy for unit construction. In the second phase, a 12.5 per cent subsidy will be given for the purchase of 25 milch cows, their 3-year insurance, and transportation costs. In the third phase, the remaining 12.5 per cent of the project cost will be provided as a subsidy.

The Dairy Commissioner and Mission Director, Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, said "Uttar Pradesh is at the top in milk production in the country, the per-animal milk production in the state is low. The main reason for this is a shortage of high-quality milch animals in the state. To address this shortage and establish more units of superior milch cow breeds, the Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana has been launched." The beneficiaries might be selected through e-lottery system. "To be eligible for the benefits of the scheme, the beneficiary must have a minimum of 3 years of experience in cattle farming. Additionally, it is mandatory for the cattle to undergo ear-tagging. Along with this, the beneficiary must have at least 0.5 acres of land for establishing the unit." stated the release.

Furthermore, the beneficiary should also have approximately 1.5 acres of land for green fodder. This land may be his own (ancestral) or may have been taken on lease for 7 years. The beneficiaries of previously operated Kamdhenu, Mini Kamdhenu and Micro Kamdhenu schemes will not be able to avail of the scheme. The selection of beneficiaries will be done through both online and offline application methods. However, if the number of applications is high, the selection will be done through an e-lottery conducted by a committee chaired by the Chief Development Officer. (ANI)

