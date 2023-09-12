Left Menu

Army dog lays down life shielding handler during Rajouri encounter

Making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian army, a six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday. 

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:44 IST
Indian Army dog, Kent who laid down life shielding handler in Rajouri encounter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian army, a six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday. Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene, the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu informed through a statement.

Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala', the statement read. Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh, said one terrorist and an army jawan were killed in the encounter that broke out in the Narllah area of the Rajouri district in the Jammu region.

Three more jawans, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), were also injured in the exchange of fire. Last week, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district.

"War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said. Indian Army defused an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

