Centre appoints several judges for Madras, Karnataka HCs

The Central Government through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointments of five judges for the Madras High Court and three judges for the Karnataka High Court.

ANI | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Government through the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday notified the appointments of five judges for the Madras High Court and three judges for the Karnataka High Court. The notification stated that in the exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges/Additional Judges in the Karnataka and Madras High Courts.

According to the notification, Justices AA Nakkiran, Nidumolu Mala, S Sounthar, Sunder Mohan and Kabali Kumaresh Babu have been appointed as permanent judges of the Madras High Court. Earlier they were the additional judges of the Madras High Court. In this regard, the Collegium of the Supreme Court recommended the names of these five Additional Judges, for appointment as permanent Judges of the Madras High Court.

On 20 June 2023, the Collegium of the Madras High Court unanimously recommended the above five Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of that High Court. The Chief Minister and the Governor of Tamil Nadu have concurred with the above recommendation, stated the Collegium resolution.

The Centre Government further notified the appointment of Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde and Justice Kannankuzhyil Sreedharan Hemalekha from additional judges of the Karnataka High Court as permanent judges of the High Court. Meanwhile, the Centre also extended the term of Justice Siddaiah Rachaiah, an additional Judge, for a period of one year.

In regards to Karnataka High Court, on August 31, 2023, the Collegium of the Supreme Court has recommended the names of two Additional Judges for appointment as Permanent Judges and for appointment of an Additional Judge for a fresh term of one year. On 30 May 2023, the Collegium of the High Court of Karnataka unanimously recommended the three Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of that High Court.

The Chief Minister and the Governor of Karnataka have concurred with the above recommendation, stated Collegium resolution. (ANI)

