Petrol pumps in Rajasthan to remain shut on Wednesday, Thursday
Petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 am and 6 pm due to pump operators protests.Rajendra Singh Bhati, State President of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, said the protest will be held against high VAT on fuel in the state. High VAT has not only affected pump operators but also the public.
- Country:
- India
Petrol pumps in Rajasthan will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 am and 6 pm due to pump operators' protests.
Rajendra Singh Bhati, State President of the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, said the protest will be held against high VAT on fuel in the state. The petrol pumps across the state will remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and Thursday, he added.
Bhati warned of an indefinite strike from 15 September if the state government fails to act on the issue. ''High VAT has not only affected pump operators but also the public. We have been repeatedly demanding from the state government to reduce VAT but the issue has not been addressed,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- State
- Bhati
- Rajendra Singh Bhati
ALSO READ
Cong will retain power in Rajasthan: Gaurav Gogoi
"Coaching institutes are only engaged in collecting money": Rajasthan Minister on suicide cases in Kota
Sterlite Power bags green energy transmission project in Rajasthan
Jewellery shop owner shot at during robbery attempt in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, 1 held
Rajasthan govt approves hike in minimum wages for labourers by Rs 26 per day