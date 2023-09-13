Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Special artworks to be installed in Kedarnath, Badrinath

Devotees will get a chance to witness historical, religious, and local folk traditions at both the Dhams.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:01 IST
Uttarakhand: Special artworks to be installed in Kedarnath, Badrinath
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 13 (ANI): Special artworks will be installed in both Shri Kedarnath and Shri Badrinath Dham with the objective of increasing the footfall of devotees. This decision was taken by the Uttarakhand government in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on 12th September.

Devotees will get a chance to witness historical, religious, and local folk traditions at both the Dhams. Special artworks and art effects will be installed in both the Dhams, these will be prepared by INI Design Studio.

It is noteworthy that various construction works are being done in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham under the master plan and under this, special artefacts are to be installed at many places here. These artefacts will provide mythological and historical information about both temples.

The Uttarakhand government has also approved the new policy for the service sector. Through this, a target has been set to create 20 lakh employment opportunities and skill development of 10 lakh workers in Uttarakhand. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting. The Chief Secretary of the state said that health, education, hospitality, wellness, IT, data centre, sports and film industries have been included in this. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023