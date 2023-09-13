Left Menu

J-K: Another terrorist killed in encounter in Rajouri

"Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 12:22 IST
J-K: Another terrorist killed in encounter in Rajouri
Security increased in Rajouri following an encounter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One more terrorist was gunned down on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district in the encounter between security forces and terrorists that began a day ago, officials said. "Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said.

A top police official had on Tuesday said that one terrorist was gunned down while one Army soldier lost his life in the encounter which broke out in the Narla area. Three security personnel including a Special Police Officer also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. "One terrorist neutralised; One Army jawan lost his life, three others including one police SPO injured in the ensuing encounter in Rajouri district," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said on Tuesday.

A six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during the encounter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

