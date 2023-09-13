Left Menu

Juniper Green Energy gets USD 350 mn investment from AT Capital Group, Vitol

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2023 16:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 16:28 IST
Juniper Green Energy on Wednesday said AT Capital Group and Vitol have invested USD 350 million in the independent renewable energy power producer.

The Juniper Green Energy targets to triple its operational capacity to 2.5 GW by 2026 and forge ahead with its ambitious development plans.

Sanjay Bakliwal, Director, at AT Capital Group said, ''Their impressive project pipeline, combined with their proficiency in EPC and O&M services, aligns seamlessly with our vision for a sustainable and greener future.'' AT Group is a leading family office, specializing in actively managed businesses and passive financial investments.

The increase in investment to USD 350 million comes nearly two years after the initial commitment of USD 200 million from AT Capital Group and Vitol, a company statement said.

Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia, stated ''We are pleased to support Juniper Green Energy's ambitions to deliver a growing renewable power portfolio at a time of increasing demand for power.'' Vitol is a global independent energy trader and investor in zero-emission and renewable energy assets.

The Juniper Green Energy has solidified its position as a key player in the Indian Renewable Energy sector, boasting an operational portfolio of nearly 800 megawatts (MW) with an under-construction capacity of 435 MW and a development pipeline of more than 3 GW across solar, wind and hybrid power projects.

