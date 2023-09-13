Left Menu

Cut in import duty on US apples will ruin J&K's fruit industry: Congress' Vikar Rasool Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said that the cut in duty on apples, walnuts and apricots being imported by India from the US will ruin the fruit industry in the Union Territory.Wani demanded immediate withdrawal of the central government order.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 21:33 IST
Cut in import duty on US apples will ruin J&K's fruit industry: Congress' Vikar Rasool Wani
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said that the cut in duty on apples, walnuts and apricots being imported by India from the US will ruin the fruit industry in the Union Territory.

Wani demanded immediate withdrawal of the central government order. ''It is a serious concern to all of us that the Modi government has taken a decision to reduce import duty on apples, walnuts and apricots being imported from the United States to India, from 70 per cent to 15 per cent. It will destroy the economy of apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir who will be worst hit along with the apple fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh,'' he told reporters in Banihal.

The Congress leader questioned the Centre's decision which he claimed was taken to detriment of local orchardists of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

He said that fruit growers in both regions have suffered immensely for different reasons in the past and the latest duty cut will spell their doom.

Wani said that the fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir have already suffered a lot because of the political instability and Covid-19, and just when they thought things were looking up the government came up with the order.

The Congress leader termed the decision ''anti-farmer and anti-fruit grower.'' Wani said the fruit growers will suffer huge loss by this decision and the of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly opposes this and demands the order's immediate withdrawal in the interest of fruit growers.

He said this kind of huge concession to the US exporters at the cost of local fruit growers, who are dependent upon these crops.

The central government should take care of the local farmers and reconsider the decision in the interest of fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023