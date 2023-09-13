Cut in import duty on US apples will ruin J&K's fruit industry: Congress' Vikar Rasool Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani on Wednesday said that the cut in duty on apples, walnuts and apricots being imported by India from the US will ruin the fruit industry in the Union Territory.

Wani demanded immediate withdrawal of the central government order. ''It is a serious concern to all of us that the Modi government has taken a decision to reduce import duty on apples, walnuts and apricots being imported from the United States to India, from 70 per cent to 15 per cent. It will destroy the economy of apple growers of Jammu and Kashmir who will be worst hit along with the apple fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh,'' he told reporters in Banihal.

The Congress leader questioned the Centre's decision which he claimed was taken to detriment of local orchardists of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

He said that fruit growers in both regions have suffered immensely for different reasons in the past and the latest duty cut will spell their doom.

Wani said that the fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir have already suffered a lot because of the political instability and Covid-19, and just when they thought things were looking up the government came up with the order.

The Congress leader termed the decision ''anti-farmer and anti-fruit grower.'' Wani said the fruit growers will suffer huge loss by this decision and the of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) strongly opposes this and demands the order's immediate withdrawal in the interest of fruit growers.

He said this kind of huge concession to the US exporters at the cost of local fruit growers, who are dependent upon these crops.

The central government should take care of the local farmers and reconsider the decision in the interest of fruit growers of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, he added.

