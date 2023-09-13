Received hoax calls of terror attacks, 38 complaints about drones: Delhi Police on PCR arrangements during G20 Summit

The Delhi Police received hoax calls about terrorist attacks in the national capital and 38 PCR (Police Control Room) calls complaining about drones flying over the residential areas during the G20 Summit this weekend. “We received 38 calls complaining against drones that were flown in different areas of Delhi. There were also one or two calls regarding terrorist attacks. Though it was a hoax call, none of these calls were taken lightly and all standard protocols were followed,” DCP Ops Anand Mishra said on Wednesday while speaking to ANI.

Moreover, during the Summit some heads of states came up with sudden plans for which security arrangements had to be made by the Delhi Police in no time. “Many heads of states made sudden plans. Like the President of Argentina suddenly planned to visit Qutub Minar, the Prime Minister of Mauritius went to Kalkaji, the wife of the President of Turkey went to DLF Mall, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had to go to Akshardham. We had to plan everything in a very short time with the help of the local police,” Mishra said.

The DCP said that during the G20 Summit three things came under his department- deployment of PCR vans, deployment of 236 CAPF companies that had come to the capital during the G20 Summit and to monitor through the Central Police Command Room (CPCR). Speaking about the challenges, the DCP said, “The first challenge was to deploy police control room (PCR) Van as per the protocol. It was rehearsed several times. PCR, traffic, security and communication units worked together to secure the entire route for the G20 delegates. Everyone from inspector to ground staff secured the entire route in four to five months.”

Anand Mishra said that nothing was missed out in securing the routes. “We did not miss any point. Initially, we (ops unit) were told that there were 25 to 26 hotels. The route from all those hotels to the India Trade Promotion Organisation, the route from the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the route from their hotel to Rajghat were studied,” he said. 365 vehicles of PCR were on the route, apart from which 110 vehicles of QRT (Quick Response Team) along with ITBP commandos were deployed in hotels and other important buildings, Mishra said. PCR was also deployed in the G20 summit areas and in the border areas.

Speaking about attending to the G20 heads of state, the DCP said, “There were some programs of the head of states which were not fixed. We had to making routes for them and ensure that no routes are left without securing.” Another challenge was to monitor through CPCR, because the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) control room was connected all the time, the DCP said. “No call was taken lightly. We had to take cognizance of the call and then pass it on to the MHA and senior officers. We looked at the hotspot very deeply, so that we could reach the vulnerable areas,” Mishra said. (ANI)

