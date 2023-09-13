Haryana govt to set up retail fuel outlets in 11 jail complexes

The Haryana government has decided to set up retail fuel outlets in eleven jail complexes in the state in cooperation with Indian Oil Corporation.

The first such filling station was set up last year on the premises of the district jail in Kurukshetra in cooperation with IOC.

''After the successful implementation of the pilot project of establishing IOC petrol pump at district Jail Kurukshetra, the government of Haryana has decided to set up IOC retail outlets/fuel stations pump in the 11 jails of Haryana,'' said an official statement here on Wednesday.

The aim of setting up these retail outlets was to provide support in the rehabilitation of prisoners, it said.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday accorded approval for setting up IOC pumps at jail premises in Nuh, Faridabad, Bhiwani, Sirsa, Hisar-1, Jind, Narnaul, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Sonipat and Ambala.

The Haryana government had last year undertaken a pilot project in Kurukshetra in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, which has been successful, it said.

The jail department has trained 200 inmates to manage the filling stations.

''With this pilot project, a large number of jail inmates have learnt the nuances of actually operating the Jail Filling Station like operating the disbursing unit, receiving digital payments, accounting procedures, dealing with customers, cash handling, ensuring the security of the filling station, marketing, banking and the managerial aspects.

''This unique initiative has also helped greatly reduce the mental stress of jail inmates and has boosted their self-confidence, which has also created a positive impact on their behaviour,'' the statement said.

