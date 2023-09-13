Left Menu

TotalEnergies to evaluate $9 bln energy project in Suriname

TotalEnergies will begin studies for developing a $9 billion oil and gas project at Suriname's most promising offshore area, the French energy firm said on Wednesday during a visit by its CEO to the South American country. CEO Patrick Pouyanne met with Suriname President Chan Santokhi on Wednesday to discuss the project, which could inaugurate Suriname's offshore production.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:28 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:24 IST
TotalEnergies to evaluate $9 bln energy project in Suriname
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

TotalEnergies will begin studies for developing a $9 billion oil and gas project at Suriname's most promising offshore area, the French energy firm said on Wednesday during a visit by its CEO to the South American country.

CEO Patrick Pouyanne met with Suriname President Chan Santokhi on Wednesday to discuss the project, which could inaugurate Suriname's offshore production. TotalEnergies and U.S. development partner APA are expected to make a final investment decision by the end of 2024 for block 58 off Suriname's coast.

Following well appraisal drilling this year, the company confirmed cumulative resources of nearly 700 million barrels of oil and gas for the two fields recently explored at block 58. The discoveries will allow production of up to 200,000 barrels per day of oil and gas in the project, officials said. The block will be developed through a system of underwater wells connected to an floating production, storage and offloading unit located 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the coast of Suriname, Total said in a release.

Detailed engineering studies will begin by the end of 2023 before a final investment decision is made by the end of 2024, with a target of having first production in 2028, Total said. Pouyanne also met ministers and executives of state oil company Staatsolie.

The CEO had announced his travel to Paramaribo last week, and said the company had identified an oilfield "big enough to launch a sizeable deepwater development."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023