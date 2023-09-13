Left Menu

J-K govt awards 97pc of critical work components under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that 97pc of the critical work components under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the union territory have been awarded to 1,700 contractors through the e-tendering system.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:50 IST
J-K govt awards 97pc of critical work components under Jal Jeevan Mission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday said that 97pc of the critical work components under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the union territory have been awarded to 1,700 contractors through the e-tendering system. According to the officials, this is in contrast to 14pc in June 2022. Similarly, the start of works has also picked up from 6pc in June 2023 to 73% as of date thereby indicating that the implementation of the mission is in full swing all across the UT, they added.

Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship program of the union government, is being implemented in the UT of J-K with an aim to connect each and every rural household with Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) which shall be capable of providing drinking water at a minimum service level of 55 litres per person per day. According to the officials, 3,244 water supply schemes (including standalone schemes for Schools, Anganwadi Centres, Health Institutions & Gram Panchayats) have been planned at an estimated cost of about Rs. 13,000 crores to provide new and upgraded existing tap water connections to 18.67 lakh rural households for a sustainable, reliable and potable supply of drinking water to improve the living conditions of about 1.10 crore rural population.

These water supply schemes comprise about 6600 components like source development in the shape of bore wells, tube wells & dug wells besides Rapid Sand Filtration Plants, Over Head Tanks, Slow Sand Filtration Plants, Ground Service Reservoirs and pipe laying works aimed to augment the existing water supply system and to provide the new tap water connections in uncoveredareas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023