Ganga Kalyana Energization: Complete all applications within two months, says Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction over the 1,948 applications that were pending for electrification under the Ganga Kalyana scheme and gave clear instruction to complete it within two months.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:54 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday expressed his dissatisfaction over the 1,948 applications that were pending for electrification under the Ganga Kalyana scheme and gave clear instruction to complete it within two months. The instruction was given to the senior officials of the Energy Department in the meeting of District Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officers held today at Vidhansouda Conference Hall.

The Chief Minister ordered that Electricity Supply Companies, ESCOMs, should not cause undue delay in providing electricity connection. Siddaramaiah also enquired about the number of applications that have been received for the establishment of power substations and providing land for transformer lines. (ANI)

