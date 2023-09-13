Left Menu

Hampi Utsav to be held in February next year: Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

In view of the drought situation in the state, it has been decided to hold world-famous Hampi Utsav in January or February next year.

Zameer Ahmed Khan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of the drought situation in the state, it has been decided to hold the world-famous Hampi Utsav in February next year. This was decided at a meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Housing, Minorities Development and Vijayanagar District-In-Charge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan in Vidhana Soudha here on Wednesday.

The meeting observed that most of the taluks in many districts including Vijayanagar and Ballari were reeling under drought and under these circumstances, it was very difficult to hold the Utsav. It would be better to review the situation during February for holding the Hampi Utsav. Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said earlier it was held to hold the Hampi Festival in November but now the suggestion has come to hold it in February next year in view of the drought situation. So, it was decided to hold the festival in February 2024, he added.

Urban Development Minister Byrati Suresh, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Nasir Ahmed, Govindaraju, Housing Department Principal Secretary Navin Raj Singh, Department of Kannada and Culture Secretary Manjula, Chief Minister's Joint Secretary Jairam and Deputy Commissioner Divakar were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

