Banks organise credit outreach programme in Kerala's Kannur

In a significant move towards enhancing credit accessibility, a comprehensive outreach program was conducted on Wednesday at the Kannur North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, garnering participation from all banks within the Kannur district.

ANI | Updated: 13-09-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 23:22 IST
P Santosh Kumar, Member of Rajya Sabha. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards enhancing credit accessibility, a comprehensive outreach program was conducted on Wednesday at the Kannur North Malabar Chamber of Commerce, garnering participation from all banks within the Kannur district. The event was graced by P Santosh Kumar, a Member of Rajya Sabha. Assistant Collector Anup Garg IAS presided over the function. Notable dignitaries including Canara Bank Circle Head and SLBC Convenor S Premkumar were the Chief Guest. Canara Bank Kannur North Region Head Rajesh AU welcomed and E Prashant thanked.

Distinguished figures from the banking sector including Canara Bank Kannur South Region Head Lata P Kurup, Kerala Grameen Bank Kannur Regional Head Bindu, Kerala Grameen Bank Thalassery Regional Head Nandakumar TV, Federal Bank Deputy Vice President and Regional Head Jayachandran KT, Chief Manager Ranjith K of State Bank of India Kerala Bank, Deputy General Manager Manoj PP, NABARD District Development Manager Jishimon Rajan, and District Industrial Center Manager Nidin ER and representatives of various banks participated in the event. Approximately 500 individuals actively participated in the event, witnessing the successful disbursement of 47 loans during the inaugural ceremony.

P Santosh Kumar delivered a compelling speech emphasizing the significance of accessible credit in fostering economic growth and development. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

