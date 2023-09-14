Left Menu

China to formulate 'special' measures to widen Taiwan's access to Fujian

China will take a number of "special" policy measures to improve access for Taiwanese enterprises to Fujian province across the Taiwan Strait, said the Chinese state planner on Thursday, under a long-term cross-strait integrated development plan. China will deepen integrated development of the Chinese city of Xiamen and Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands, including the acceleration of gas, electricity and transportation links between the two, said Cong Liang, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 08:48 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 08:48 IST
China to formulate 'special' measures to widen Taiwan's access to Fujian

China will take a number of "special" policy measures to improve access for Taiwanese enterprises to Fujian province across the Taiwan Strait, said the Chinese state planner on Thursday, under a long-term cross-strait integrated development plan.

China will deepen integrated development of the Chinese city of Xiamen and Taiwan-controlled Kinmen Islands, including the acceleration of gas, electricity and transportation links between the two, said Cong Liang, vice chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission. The steps are part of a plan announced by China on Tuesday to turn coastal Fujian province into a zone for integrated development with Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims.

China has long offered Taiwan a choice between two pathways - peace and prosperity or war and decline. As a reminder of the latter pathway, China's air force has been sending planes into Taiwan's air defence zone in what the democratically governed island complains constitutes regular harassment. China supports the idea of allowing Kinmen, located adjacent to Xiamen despite being controlled by Taiwan across the strait, access to Xiamen's new airport, Cong said at a news conference.

He added that Beijing also supports new energy cooperation between Taiwan, which it regards as a Chinese province, and Ningde, a Fujian city north of Xiamen. Opening up of an experimental development zone in Pingtan, China's closest point to the main Taiwan island across the strait, will be expedited, Cong added.

China also aims to build a cross-strait high-speed railway "at an early date", he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023