Left Menu

Anantnag encounter: Search operation, drone surveillance underway to nab terrorists

A drone surveillance and search operation is underway by security forces after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists yesterday in the Anantnag district.

ANI | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:27 IST
Anantnag encounter: Search operation, drone surveillance underway to nab terrorists
Search operation underway by security forces in Anantnag (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drone surveillance and search operations are underway by security forces after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists yesterday in the Anantnag district. After three officers lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag, the Indian Army along with the local police continued their operation against a group of two or three terrorists hiding at the spot, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Indian Army, the security forces including Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area. The Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajeev Ghai and Rashtriya Rifles' Victor Force commander Maj Gen Balbir Singh have already visited the encounter site to boost the morale of troops in operations, officials said.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday. The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DySP Humayun Bhat.

"An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR," Indian Army officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the death of the officers in the encounter.

"Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," LG's office said in a post on the social media platform, X. The last rites of DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023