Anantnag encounter: Search operation, drone surveillance underway to nab terrorists

Drone surveillance and search operations are underway by security forces after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists yesterday in the Anantnag district. After three officers lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag, the Indian Army along with the local police continued their operation against a group of two or three terrorists hiding at the spot, officials said on Thursday.

According to the Indian Army, the security forces including Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police are being provided support by small quadcopters and larger drones to keep an eye on the entire area. The Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen Rajeev Ghai and Rashtriya Rifles' Victor Force commander Maj Gen Balbir Singh have already visited the encounter site to boost the morale of troops in operations, officials said.

An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major and a Deputy Superintendent of Police were killed in a gunfight with terrorists in the Kokernag area of Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday. The killed officers have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonak & DySP Humayun Bhat.

"An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR," Indian Army officials said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his grief over the death of the officers in the encounter.

"Paid tributes to JKP's DySP Humayun Bhat, who laid down his life in an anti-terror operation in Anantnag. I salute the indomitable courage and supreme sacrifice of Col Manpreet Singh & Major Ashish Dhonack. Entire nation stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief," LG's office said in a post on the social media platform, X. The last rites of DSP Humayun Muzammil Bhat were performed in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)