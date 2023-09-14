SoftBank's Arm likely to fetch up to $64.1 bln valuation in market debut
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:53 IST
SoftBank's Arm was set to fetch a valuation of up to $64.1 billion on Thursday, as shares of the chip designer were indicated to open above their offer price.
Also Read: SoftBank's Arm starts IPO road show in Baltimore to court T. Rowe Price
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SoftBank
Advertisement