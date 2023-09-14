Left Menu

Filling stations in Rajasthan to go indefinite strike from September 15

Filling stations in Rajasthan will be shut indefinitely from Friday after the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association announced a strike to protest against high VAT on fuel in the state.Rajendra Singh Bhati, the associations president, said in a statement on Thursday that all filling stations in Rajasthan will neither buy nor sell goods fromto depots from 6 am on September 15.The association held a symbolic strike on Wednesday and Thursday to demand equalisation of VAT on petrol and diesel, as is the case in Punjab.The executive meeting of the association was held on Thursday evening.

Filling stations in Rajasthan will be shut indefinitely from Friday after the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers' Association announced a strike to protest against high VAT on fuel in the state.

Rajendra Singh Bhati, the association's president, said in a statement on Thursday that all filling stations in Rajasthan will neither buy nor sell goods from/to depots from 6 am on September 15.

The association held a symbolic strike on Wednesday and Thursday to demand equalisation of VAT on petrol and diesel, as is the case in Punjab.

''The executive meeting of the association was held on Thursday evening. In this, the association unanimously decided to hold a statewide indefinite strike from 6 am on September 15,'' the association statement said.

Association officials claimed around 6,700 fuel pump owners are taking part in the strike. Sunit Bagai, the association's former chief had earlier said that the VAT in Rajasthan is higher than in Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat and people in border areas go to these states to get fuel. ''Several petrol pumps in Hanumangarh and other bordering areas in Rajasthan have been shut in the last few years because of losses. People go to neighbouring states for buying petrol and diesel, causing losses to petro pumps in Rajasthan,'' he had said.

