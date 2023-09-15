Biden vows to cut U.S. gasoline prices
Reuters | Largo | Updated: 15-09-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 01:30 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
U.S. President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to get gasoline prices down, one day after a report showed that consumer inflation surged by the most in 14 months due to higher energy costs.
"I'm going to get those gas prices down again, I promise you," Biden told an audience in Maryland during a speech on the economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Joe Biden ‘hopeful’ of having Xi Jinping at G20 Summit in India
US President Joe Biden to travel to New Delhi on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit: White House.
Joe Biden “disappointed” on reports of Xi skipping G20 summit in India
US President Joe Biden will also commend PM Narendra Modi’s leadership of G20: White House.
President Joe Biden will have bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi on Sept 8: White House.