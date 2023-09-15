BRIEF-UAW Targeting Transmission And Engine Plants At Detroit 3- CNBC Citing Source
September 15, 2023
Sept 14 (Reuters) -
* UAW TARGETING TRANSMISSION AND ENGINE PLANTS AT DETROIT 3- CNBC CITING SOURCE
