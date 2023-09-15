Left Menu

Norway will deliver gas to Europe for as long as needed, climate minister says

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:43 IST
Norway will deliver gas to Europe for as long as needed, climate minister says
Espen Barth Eide Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Norway

Norway must continue to deliver natural gas to Europe for as long as needed while also working to decarbonise the continent's energy systems, the Norwegian climate and environment minister said on Friday.

"We think it's strategically important that we uphold these deliveries while there is still use, but we also work for the elimination of use, for the transition from natural gas," Espen Barth Eide told a Reuters Newsmaker event. Overall, oil and gas will play a smaller part in generating income for the Norwegian economy in the future, he said.

"We're beyond the peak, and are very much aware and even happy to say that oil and gas will gradually be a smaller part of our economy," Barth Eide said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023