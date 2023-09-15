Left Menu

Telecommunications Department conducts another pan-India 'emergency alert' test

This was a sample testing message sent through the "Cell Broadcasting System" by DoT under the Union Ministry of Communications.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 14:36 IST
Telecommunications Department conducts another pan-India 'emergency alert' test
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Central Government on Friday conducted a pan-India 'emergency alert' testing. A sample test message titled 'Emergency Alert: Severe', was sent to subscribers on Vodafone Idea, Jio, Airtel, and BSNL networks. A similar alert was received earlier too

The sample test message was sent through the "Cell Broadcasting System" by DoT under the Union Ministry of Communications. This message was sent to test the pan-India emergency alert system being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

"This is a SAMPLE TESTING MESSAGE sent through the Cell Broadcasting System by the Department of Telecommunication, Government of India. Please ignore this message as no action is required from your end. This message has been sent to test the Pan-India Emergency Alert System being implemented by the National Disaster Management Authority. It aims to enhance public safety and provide timely alerts during emergencies," the text message read. The message was sent in both Hindi and English to cell phones of people across India and upon receipt, cell phones started vibrating with a sharp beep sound, alerting people.

An official from the NDMA told ANI that it was a "Cell Broadcasting System" message that is currently under testing and being sent by the DoT. "This is part of a broader plan to enhance public safety by providing timely alerts during emergencies. A pan-India emergency alert system is being implemented by the NDMA, but the messages are being circulated by the DoT. The NDMA would keep spreading awareness about disaster-related emergencies through such alerts in the future after the system is established," said the official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023