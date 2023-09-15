Left Menu

Tea companies likely to witness eight per cent degrowth in revenue this fiscal: Crisil Ratings

This will keep the rating profiles stable, the report said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2023 15:46 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 15:45 IST
Tea companies likely to witness eight per cent degrowth in revenue this fiscal: Crisil Ratings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tea industry is likely to report eight per cent dip in revenue this financial year, following a possible decline in export volumes, Crisil Ratings said in a report released on Friday.

According to the report, operating profitability will fall second year in a row, shedding 100 basis points to five per cent, primarily due to lower realisation.

Profitability of the companies in the last fiscal slipped by 150 basis, owing to increase in wages.

The report said that wages constitute 20 per cent of the total cost of production. The wages were hiked nearly 15 per cent in the last financial year.

However, low leverage and little capital expenditure of the tea companies will keep their credit profiles stable, the report stated.

The study rated 28 tea companies, which account for 12 per cent of the industry revenue of Rs 22,000 crore.

Nitin Kansal, director, Crisis Ratings, said ''Domestic demand, which accounts for 82 per of the overall sales volume, should remain at 1,100 million kilogrammes this fiscal''.

But, exports which make up 18 per cent by volume and 30 per cent by value, may fall almost 12 per cent to 200 million kilogrammes this fiscal.

India with 11 per cent share, is the fourth largest tea exporter after China, Kenya and Sri Lanka, the report said.

According to Crisil Ratings, increased supply from Sri Lanka this fiscal will have an impact on the demand for the Indian brew. The island nation produces orthodox tea which has good demand globally because of quality, the report said.

Domestic production in India this fiscal is seen at 1350 million kilogrammes, it said.

The report said low capital expenditure and stable working capital requirements will keep borrowings under control. This will keep the rating profiles stable, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023