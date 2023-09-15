Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech launches new herbicide 'Tizom' to control weeds in sugarcane crop

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 16:20 IST
Dhanuka Agritech launches new herbicide 'Tizom' to control weeds in sugarcane crop
  • Country:
  • India

Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday announced the launch of a new herbicide product 'Tizom' that will help in controlling weeds in sugarcane crops.

The company said it has launched this product in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and will soon tap other states.

Tizom has been introduced in collaboration with Japan-based Nissan Chemical Corporation.

According to Dhanuka Agritech, Tizom contains two key ingredients -- Halosulfuron Methyl 6 per cent and Metribuzin 50 per cent -- which provide an effective solution for controlling a wide range of weeds, including narrow-leaf weeds, broadleaf weeds and Cyperus rotundus.

The company's Joint Managing Director, Rahul Dhanuka said this new product will further strengthen the company's robust sugarcane portfolio and will be helpful to sugarcane farmers.

The company has a slew of products lined up for launch in the remainder of the current fiscal year, he added.

Tizom is the 10th new product launched in the in the current financial year. It has introduced six biologicals, two herbicides and one insecticide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023