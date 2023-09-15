Left Menu

Strike of petrol pump operators in Rajasthan postponed

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA) has postponed its strike for the infinite time after the third round of talks between the government and the association.

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:35 IST
Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association (RPDA) has postponed its strike for the infinite time after the third round of talks between the government and the association. The strike was called by petrol pump dealers to appeal to the CM of Rajasthan to reduce diesel prices as they are higher compared to other states.

The RPDA president Rajendra Singh Bhati said that the strike has been postponed after the government's assurance that the committee consisting of dealers and officials will come up with a solution. "The government has constituted a high-level committee to study its report on the rate of VAT on petrol and diesel. The committee will include members of the Petroleum Dealers Association and government officials" said Pratap Singh Khachariyawas

Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Consumer Affairs Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said that the committee will give its report in the next 10 days and that the government should bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said "The Rajasthan government has no objection to bringing petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST. The central government is charging many charges on petrol and diesel in the name of tax and cess."

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas talked about the petrol and diesel prices during the Manmohan Singh regime. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, "When Manmohan Singh's government was at the centre, the price of crude oil in the international market was higher than today, but petrol and diesel were available at Rs 70 to 75 per litre."

He said that the central government should answer why petrol and diesel are available for more than Rs 100 per litre today. The petrol pump operators in Rajasthan held a two-day strike that started on Wednesday demanding a reduction in diesel prices as VAT in other states was less compared to Rajasthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

