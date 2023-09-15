Left Menu

Imports from Russia doubles to USD 25.69 billion in Apr-Aug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:03 IST
Imports from Russia doubles to USD 25.69 billion in Apr-Aug
  • Country:
  • India

The country's imports from Russia almost doubled to USD 25.69 billion during the April-August period this fiscal due to increasing inbound shipments of crude oil and fertiliser, according to the commerce ministry data.

With this, Russia has become India's second-largest import source during the first five months of this fiscal.

The imports were USD 13.77 billion during April-August 2022.

From a market share of less than 1 per cent in India's import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia's share of India's oil imports rose to over 40 per cent.

India, the world's third-largest crude importer after China and the United States, has been buying Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

The ministry's data showed that imports from China dipped to USD 42 billion during the period against USD 43.96 billion in the same period last year.

Similarly, imports from the US declined to USD 18 billion during the period under review from USD 21.86 billion in April-August 2022. Imports from UAE too contracted to USD 17 billion during April-August 2023 compared to USD 22.32 billion a year ago.

On the export front, India's exports to six of its top 10 destinations have recorded a negative growth rate during the period.

During the first five months of this fiscal, the country's merchandise exports to the US, UAE, China, Singapore, Germany, and Bangladesh have dipped.

However, exports to the UK, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia have recorded positive growth.

India's exports declined 6.86 per cent to USD 34.48 billion, the seventh month in a row, in August this year due to a fall in shipments from key sectors like petroleum and gems and jewellery on subdued global demand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023