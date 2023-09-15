Left Menu

Delhi-based fashion designer alleges businessman friend of raping her; accused on run

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused raped her during her stay at his house in Mumbai.

15-09-2023
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old Delhi-based fashion designer has accused her businessman friend of raping her in Mumbai, the police said. The woman lodged a complaint with the police in suburban Mumbai's Khar last evening, the police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the accused raped her during her stay at his house in Mumbai. In her complaint, the woman said she was visiting Mumbai for the first time and stayed at the home of her businessman friend in Khar.

"During her stay there, the accused allegedly raped, sexually harassed, and assaulted her," the official said on Thursday. Based on her complaint, a case of rape, sexual harassment, assault, or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to disrobe, voluntarily causing hurt, and using a word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman has been filed against the accused under the Indian Penal Code.

"We have filed a case against a businessman under sections 376, 323 and 509 of IPC (Indian Penal Code). We are searching for the accused. As per the information we got, the victim had come to Mumbai from Delhi and was staying with the accused. The accused took advantage of this and raped her," the Mumbai Police said. The accused is on the run and the police have launched an operation to trace him, the police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

