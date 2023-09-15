Left Menu

Congress government working on path shown by BR Ambedkar: Siddaramaiah 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress government in the state is working on the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar

ANI | Updated: 15-09-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:57 IST
Congress government working on path shown by BR Ambedkar: Siddaramaiah 
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress government in the state is working on the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar. The Chief Minister took part in 'Reading the Preamble' programme here on International Democracy Day.

“The Congress government is working as per the wish of Dr BR Ambedkar. Our five guarantees are good for the people of Karnataka. We have fulfilled four guarantees so far,” he said. The Congress government had promised to launch five main guarantees for the people of Karnataka.

"All countries in the world have accepted democracy. There was democracy even during Gautama Buddha's time. Democracy was there in India even before the Constitution came into force. Democracy got strengthened after the Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar explained what the constitution is like in the Parliament. Every citizen of India needs to know about the Constitution,” he said. "We can maintain social justice in this society only when we know the constitution,” he added.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all schools and colleges to read the preamble of the constitution during the prayer.  (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation for corrupt procurement; France won't cut cultural ties with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - minister and more

World News Roundup: Exclusive-Chinese defence minister under investigation f...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global
4
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023