Congress government working on path shown by BR Ambedkar: Siddaramaiah 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said the Congress government in the state is working on the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar. The Chief Minister took part in 'Reading the Preamble' programme here on International Democracy Day.

“The Congress government is working as per the wish of Dr BR Ambedkar. Our five guarantees are good for the people of Karnataka. We have fulfilled four guarantees so far,” he said. The Congress government had promised to launch five main guarantees for the people of Karnataka.

"All countries in the world have accepted democracy. There was democracy even during Gautama Buddha's time. Democracy was there in India even before the Constitution came into force. Democracy got strengthened after the Constitution. Dr BR Ambedkar explained what the constitution is like in the Parliament. Every citizen of India needs to know about the Constitution,” he said. "We can maintain social justice in this society only when we know the constitution,” he added.

The Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all schools and colleges to read the preamble of the constitution during the prayer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)