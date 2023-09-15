Left Menu

15-09-2023
Repairs to damaged Etwatwa water infrastructure to be completed
The City of Ekurhuleni says  repairs to the damaged water infrastructure at Etwatwa in Germiston, is estimated to be completed on Saturday.

This follows the vandalism of the Etwatwa Extension 19 reservoir pump station on Tuesday, leaving residents without water. 

The city’s spokesman, Zweli Dlamini said the incident was discovered by municipal workers on Wednesday morning.

Dlamini said, technicians are on site conducting repairs to the damaged infrastructure and the estimation is that “repairs will be completed on Saturday, 16 September.” 

The areas affected by the incident include, Emaphupheni; Mandela; Citicon; Etwatwa East; and Etwatwa extensions 19 and 36.  

“The city condemns such acts of vandalism in the strongest possible terms. Many innocent ratepayers are now feeling the pinch of this senseless act of thuggery. The cables that were cut were discovered at the scene, however, the electrical panel is extremely damaged hence the delay in the repairs.” Roving water tankers have been provided to the affected areas, and updates on any developments will be communicated through the city’s digital platforms. 

The city appeals to members of the public to protect municipal infrastructure and report any suspicious activities to 0860 54 3000.

The city has also urged residents to put an end to illegal dumping and report it on 086 453 000. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

