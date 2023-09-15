Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue op underway
One person died after a three-storey building collapsed here, officials said on Friday.
One person died after a three-storey building collapsed here, officials said on Friday.
The building caved in the evening and the search and rescue operation is underway.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
