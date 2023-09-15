Left Menu

Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, one body recovered, rescue op underway

One person died after a three-storey building collapsed here, officials said on Friday.

Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The building caved in the evening and the search and rescue operation is underway.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read: Woman feared trapped as four-storey building collapses at Dombivli near Mumbai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

