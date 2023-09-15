Gang that honeytrapped men using dating app busted in Ghaziabad; two women, man arrested

Ghaziabad Police busted a gang that honey-trapped and blackmailed people using dating apps and arrested two women and a man accused. The gang was exposed after a man from Delhi filed a case against them.

"The victim had started talking to a woman named Shaheen Parveen through a dating app called Tagged. Parveen had called him to her flat in Vasundhara, Ghaziabad. After reaching the flat, Parveen, along with her associates, beat him up and snatched Rs 50,000 after making an obscene video of him," said ACP Ghaziabad Swatantra Kumar. "The police registered a case and raided the flat in Vasundhara, arresting Parveen, Deepanshi, and Ankit. Parveen was a member of two gangs. She led one gang and the other was led by Deepanshi. Deepanshi first became friendly with boys through dating apps and called them to her flat. She then lured them into conversation and made obscene videos of them. After that, Ankit and Robin reached the flat beat up the victim and demand money," said ACP Swatantra Kumar.

The police are searching for the absconding accused Robin. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

